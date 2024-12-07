Donovan Williams News: Dominant versus Raptors 905
Williams played 35 minutes Friday during Westchester's 129-109 win over the Raptors 905 and logged 38 points (13-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and three assists.
Williams had another dominant outing Friday, scoring a season-high 38 points while shooting an efficient 81.3 percent from the field. The 23-year-old's hot streak continues as he's now scored 83 points across his last three outings
Donovan Williams
Free Agent
