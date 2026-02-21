Donovan Williams News: Explodes for 42 points Friday

Williams registered 42 points (14-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 135-132 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Williams put together a career performance Friday, exploding for a game-high 42 points while recording his first double-double since joining Austin. The 24-year-old has been on an absolute tear since being acquired from Westchester in mid-January, but Friday marked a new level of aggression as he blew past his previous season high of 33 points.