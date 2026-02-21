Donovan Williams News: Explodes for 42 points Friday
Williams registered 42 points (14-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 135-132 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.
Williams put together a career performance Friday, exploding for a game-high 42 points while recording his first double-double since joining Austin. The 24-year-old has been on an absolute tear since being acquired from Westchester in mid-January, but Friday marked a new level of aggression as he blew past his previous season high of 33 points.
Donovan Williams
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Williams See More