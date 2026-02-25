Donovan Williams News: Fares well in loss

Williams poured in 28 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Tuesday's 109-100 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

The Spurs dropped to 14-9 on the season with this loss. In 16 total appearances for Austin, Williams holds averages of 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers.