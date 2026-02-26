Donovan Williams News: Game-high 26 points not enough
Williams amassed 26 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 102-94 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.
Williams was the only player to reach the 20-point plateau Thursday, but it wasn't enough to lift the Austin Spurs to victory. The 24-year-old is up to 17 G League regular-season appearances with his new squad since leaving the Westchester Knicks, averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes per game.
Donovan Williams
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Williams See More