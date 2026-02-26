Donovan Williams News: Game-high 26 points not enough

Williams amassed 26 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 102-94 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.

Williams was the only player to reach the 20-point plateau Thursday, but it wasn't enough to lift the Austin Spurs to victory. The 24-year-old is up to 17 G League regular-season appearances with his new squad since leaving the Westchester Knicks, averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes per game.