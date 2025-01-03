Donovan Williams News: Leading scorer in loss
Williams played 31 minutes Thursday during Westchester's 107-104 loss versus Delaware and compiled 23 points (7-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists.
Williams led Westchester in both points scored and rebounds during Thursday's loss en route to compiling his second consecutive double-double. He is now averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists across his first 20 appearances of the season.
Donovan Williams
Free Agent
