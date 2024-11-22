Donovan Williams News: Scores in double figures
Williams tallied 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 115-107 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Williams was one of four starters to score in double digits, though he didn't have a great shooting night. He also struggled to take care of the basketball by committing five turnovers, his worst mark since the season opener Nov. 10 against Long Island.
Donovan Williams
Free Agent
