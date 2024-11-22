Donovan Williams News: Scores in double figures

Williams tallied 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 115-107 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Williams was one of four starters to score in double digits, though he didn't have a great shooting night. He also struggled to take care of the basketball by committing five turnovers, his worst mark since the season opener Nov. 10 against Long Island.