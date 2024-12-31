Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Williams headshot

Donovan Williams News: Secures double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 1:09pm

Williams tallied 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes Monday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 127-124 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Williams led his team on the boards and collected his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign by snagging double-digit rebounds. He's also been an asset in the scoring column of late, averaging 17.2 points per game over his last five appearances.

Donovan Williams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now