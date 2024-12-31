Donovan Williams News: Secures double-double in G League

Williams tallied 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes Monday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 127-124 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Williams led his team on the boards and collected his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign by snagging double-digit rebounds. He's also been an asset in the scoring column of late, averaging 17.2 points per game over his last five appearances.