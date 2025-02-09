Donovan Williams News: Solid in G League return

Williams played 34 minutes Friday during Westchester's 136-133 G League win versus Cleveland and compiled 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and six rebounds.

Williams has been sidelined since the team's Jan. 30 loss versus Osceola with a back injury but had a solid outing in his return. Across 33 games played this season, the 6-foot-6 forward is currently averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.