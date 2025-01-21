Donovan Williams News: Solid output in win Monday

Williams delivered 27 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 39 minutes in Monday's 110-105 overtime win over Windy City.

Williams didn't fill the stat sheet as Chuma Okeke did, but he posted an impressive effort and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. The former UNLV standout is having an excellent year with Westchester, averaging 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game across 11 regular-season contests.