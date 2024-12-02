Donovan Williams News: Stellar shooting performance

Williams tallied 25 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four steals across 30 minutes Sunday in Westchester's 129-127 G League loss versus Capital City.

Williams had a lights-out shooting performance Sunday despite the loss, converting on 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 66.7 percent of his three-point tries. Throughout his first eight appearances of the season, the 23-year-old has averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.