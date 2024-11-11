Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Williams headshot

Donovan Williams News: Struggles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Williams played 28 minutes during Sunday's 118-99 win over Long Island and compiled six points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Williams struggled offensively during Sunday's victory as he shot a mere 27.3 percent from the field. The 23-year-old also struggled holding onto the ball, as he recorded a team-high six turnovers.

Donovan Williams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
