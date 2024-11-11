Donovan Williams News: Struggles in win
Williams played 28 minutes during Sunday's 118-99 win over Long Island and compiled six points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Williams struggled offensively during Sunday's victory as he shot a mere 27.3 percent from the field. The 23-year-old also struggled holding onto the ball, as he recorded a team-high six turnovers.
Donovan Williams
Free Agent
