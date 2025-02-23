Fantasy Basketball
Donta Scott headshot

Donta Scott News: Double-double off bench in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Scott registered 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 34 minutes Saturday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 134-125 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Scott logged his third double-double of the G League regular season Saturday and was one of four Santa Cruz players to score at least 20 points. He has averaged 17.0 points on 53.1 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over 32.5 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.

Donta Scott
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
