Donta Scott News: Productive off bench

Scott played 31 minutes Sunday during Santa Cruz's 107-98 win versus the Squadron and logged 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 2Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals.

Scott managed to score double-digit points for the first time since the team's Feb. 28 loss versus the Hustle, a feat he has now accomplished 16 times this season across 44 games played. The 24-year-old was also efficient shooting the ball as he converted on 55.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 40.0 percent of his three-point tries.