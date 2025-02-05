Donta Scott News: Solid outing in loss

Scott played 39 minutes Tuesday during Santa Cruz's 121-109 loss versus the Skyforce and compiled 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Scott led the team in rebounds and finished tied for second in points scored in Tuesday's loss. The 24-year-old has now surpassed 10 points scored in three of his last four outings and nine times total on the season.