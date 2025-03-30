Donta Scott News: Standout effort off bench in win

Scott turned in 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Not only did Scott score an efficient 19 points with a team-high five three-pointers, but he also tied for the club lead in rebounding off the bench. The 24-year-old has functioned from the second unit in each of his past five games, during which he's averaging 10.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 1.8 three-pointers on 40.9 percent shooting from long range in 27.2 minutes ahead of the G League playoffs.