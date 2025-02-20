Fantasy Basketball
Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Cleared for non-contact activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 2:30pm

The Timberwolves announced Thursday that DiVincenzo (toe) has been cleared for non-contact basketball activities, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

DiVincenzo has been sidelined by a sprained toe for over a month, but he's ready to ramp up his activity a bit amid his recovery. Given that he hasn't been cleared to resume full basketball activities, however, the veteran guard is still considered out for the time being. In the interim, Mike Conley (finger) should continue to work as Minnesota's starting point guard when healthy.

