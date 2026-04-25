Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Diagnosed with torn Achilles
DiVincenzo has been diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon, and he will miss the remainder of the postseason, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
An Achilles tear comes with a lengthy rehab period, so it wouldn't be shocking to see DiVincenzo wind up missing the entire 2026-27 season, but we'll have a better idea of his potential timetable after he undergoes surgery. Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland will help absorb DiVincenzo's minutes in Minnesota.
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