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Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Diagnosed with torn Achilles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

DiVincenzo has been diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon, and he will miss the remainder of the postseason, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

An Achilles tear comes with a lengthy rehab period, so it wouldn't be shocking to see DiVincenzo wind up missing the entire 2026-27 season, but we'll have a better idea of his potential timetable after he undergoes surgery. Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland will help absorb DiVincenzo's minutes in Minnesota.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
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