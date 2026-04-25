Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Exits to locker room
DiVincenzo exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Saturday's Game 4 against the Nuggets due to an apparent right lower leg injury, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
DiVincenzo limped off the floor under his own power after suffering a non-contact injury just over one minute into Saturday's contest. If he's unable to return, Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland will likely help pick up the slack.
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