Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

DiVincenzo exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Saturday's Game 4 against the Nuggets due to an apparent right lower leg injury, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

DiVincenzo limped off the floor under his own power after suffering a non-contact injury just over one minute into Saturday's contest. If he's unable to return, Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland will likely help pick up the slack.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
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