Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

DiVincenzo is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns due to back spasms.

DiVincenzo is a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. He's averaged 19.7 minutes per game over his last three appearances. If he's downgraded to out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker would likely see an increased role, while Rob Dillingham could carve out a larger role in the rotation.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
