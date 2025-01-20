Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Out indefinitely

Minnesota announced Monday that DiVincenzo will be sidelined indefinitely with a Grade 3 left great toe sprain.

The Timberwolves are getting a second opinion and are evaluating treatment options, but it sounds like the franchise is preparing for an extended absence. Mike Conley is likely to remain in the starting lineup going forward, and guys like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham could get more opportunities in the backcourt.