Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Questionable for Thursday

DiVincenzo (toe) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

DiVincenzo appears to be inching toward returning to the floor for the Timberwolves after missing the last 19 games with a toe sprain. The sharp-shooting guard has played in 40 games for Minnesota this season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from deep.