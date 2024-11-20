Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Still dealing with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 2:22pm

DiVincenzo (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

DiVincenzo was a late addition to the injury report Sunday due to back spasms, but he played through the issue and finished with 15 points, his second-highest mark of the season. Mike Conley (toe) is also questionable, so if both guards are sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be in store for a major workload against Toronto.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now