Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Undergoing surgery Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 10:57am

DiVincenzo will undergo surgery Sunday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon that he suffered during the Timberwolves Game 4 win over the Nuggets on Saturday.

DiVincenzo will have his surgery done by Dr. Martin O'Malley, the same surgeon who repaired the torn right Achilles of Jayson Tatum in May of 2025. The fact that the procedure is taking place within 24 hours of DiVincenzo's injury should help with the recovery, though it would be unfair to expect the veteran guard to return as quickly as Tatum did, which took approximately 10 months for the latter. It seems more likely that DiVincenzo will miss the entire 2026-27 season, though if he does progress enough to return, it wouldn't be until late in the regular season. The Timberwolves will also be without Anthony Edwards (knee) for multiple weeks, so the team will turn to Ayo Dosunmu, Mike Conley and Bones Hyland to carry more of the load for the rest of the postseason.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
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