Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Won't play against New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 2:31pm

DiVincenzo is out for Friday's game versus the Knicks due to a left big toe sprain.

DiVincenzo will miss Friday's contest against his former team due to a toe injury. Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. DiVincenzo's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Cleveland.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
