Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Won't undergo surgery

DiVincenzo will not undergo surgery on his turf toe injury and will miss at least three more weeks for the Timberwolves, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

DiVincenzo has finally found his footing with the Timberwolves before going down with the toe injury, but he may not miss as much time as first thought, which is great news for Minnesota. The veteran guard averages 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.