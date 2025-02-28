Fantasy Basketball
Donte DiVincenzo News: Available to face Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

DiVincenzo (toe) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz.

DiVincenzo was initially listed as questionable due to a toe injury, the same one that kept him sidelined for 19 games in a row between January and February, but he'll suit up for this matchup. He returned to the hardwood during Thursday's 111-102 loss to the Lakers, recording nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes.

