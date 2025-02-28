Donte DiVincenzo News: Available to face Utah

DiVincenzo (toe) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz.

DiVincenzo was initially listed as questionable due to a toe injury, the same one that kept him sidelined for 19 games in a row between January and February, but he'll suit up for this matchup. He returned to the hardwood during Thursday's 111-102 loss to the Lakers, recording nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes.