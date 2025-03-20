Fantasy Basketball
Donte DiVincenzo News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

DiVincenzo accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 119-115 loss to New Orleans.

DiVincenzo finished just three rebounds away from recording what would've been his first double-double since Jan. 11, but even if he's not filling the stat sheet, he's doing an excellent job of scoring the rock. This was DiVincenzo's 11th consecutive game in double digits, a span in which he's averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

