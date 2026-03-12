Donte DiVincenzo News: Continues to struggle to score
DiVincenzo contributed six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 loss to the Clippers.
A quiet stretch continued for DiVincenzo, who has scored in single digits in four of his last five games. During this stretch, the combo guard has averaged 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes per game while shooting only 35.3 percent from the field.
