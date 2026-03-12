Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo News: Continues to struggle to score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

DiVincenzo contributed six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 loss to the Clippers.

A quiet stretch continued for DiVincenzo, who has scored in single digits in four of his last five games. During this stretch, the combo guard has averaged 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes per game while shooting only 35.3 percent from the field.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donte DiVincenzo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donte DiVincenzo See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
Author Image
Dan Bruno
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
45 days ago