Donte DiVincenzo News: Drains five treys in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

DiVincenzo produced 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The 29-year-old guard continues to fill up the bucket from long range. DiVincenzo has sunk at least three three-pointers in three straight games and 12 of the last 17 dating back to Jan, 17, averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.6 steals over that latter stretch while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

