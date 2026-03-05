Donte DiVincenzo News: Drains four triples against Toronto
DiVincenzo logged 16 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during the Timberwolves' 115-107 win over the Raptors on Thursday.
DiVincenzo did most of his damage from beyond the arc during Thursday's win. It was the 26th time this season that he connected on at least four threes, and he has made at least three triples in six of seven games since the All-Star break. Over that seven-game span, DiVincenzo has averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 threes and 1.4 steals over 30.7 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donte DiVincenzo See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 32 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2638 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2638 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2044 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donte DiVincenzo See More