Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo News: Drains four triples against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

DiVincenzo logged 16 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during the Timberwolves' 115-107 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

DiVincenzo did most of his damage from beyond the arc during Thursday's win. It was the 26th time this season that he connected on at least four threes, and he has made at least three triples in six of seven games since the All-Star break. Over that seven-game span, DiVincenzo has averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 threes and 1.4 steals over 30.7 minutes per game.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
