Donte DiVincenzo News: Ejected against Detroit

DiVincenzo was ejected during Sunday's game against the Pistons, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

DiVincenzo was ejected along with Ron Holland, Naz Reid, Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Stewart after both teams got into a heated altercation. DiVincenzo will conclude the contest with six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in nine minutes. Nickeil Alexander-Walker figures to see an uptick in minutes with DiVincenzo out of the lineup.