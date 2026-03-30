Donte DiVincenzo News: Fills stat sheet in win
DiVincenzo ended with 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 124-94 win over the Mavericks.
DiVincenzo has drained exactly five three-pointers in three games in a row, and the versatile guard continues to leave his mark on offense for Minnesota. DiVincenzo has drained multiple threes in six games in a row, although he's failed to hit double-digit scoring marks twice in that stretch. DiVincenzo's ability as a reliable three-point shooter is huge for the Timberwolves, and his ability to stretch the floor is quite an asset while playing alongside players who command a ton of attention from opposing defenses, such as Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.
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