Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

DiVincenzo logged nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 122-111 win over the Mavericks.

DiVincenzo fell agonizingly short of a double-double, albeit a very unassuming one. It's been a tough stretch for DiVincanzo, sitting well outside the top 150 in four games over the past two weeks. During that time, he has averaged 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers. While his starting role appears to be safe, the recent addition of Ayo Dosunmu at least gives Minnesota another option, if and when DiVincenzo is struggling.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
