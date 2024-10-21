Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo News: Good to go for Opening Night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 21, 2024 at 4:25pm

DiVincenzo (rest) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

DiVincenzo missed the Timberwolves' final preseason game against the Nuggets due to rest purposes. He will make his Minnesota regular-season debut Tuesday after being traded by the Knicks along with Julius Randle in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns in late September. Across 81 regular-season games (63 starts) during the 2023-24 campaign, DiVincenzo averaged a career-high 15.5 points along with 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 29.1 minutes per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News