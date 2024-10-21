Donte DiVincenzo News: Good to go for Opening Night

DiVincenzo (rest) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

DiVincenzo missed the Timberwolves' final preseason game against the Nuggets due to rest purposes. He will make his Minnesota regular-season debut Tuesday after being traded by the Knicks along with Julius Randle in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns in late September. Across 81 regular-season games (63 starts) during the 2023-24 campaign, DiVincenzo averaged a career-high 15.5 points along with 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 29.1 minutes per contest.