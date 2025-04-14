Donte DiVincenzo News: Logs 16 points from bench

DiVincenzo totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 victory over Utah.

DiVincenzo has performed well as the team's sixth man, and is versatile enough to provide support at several positions. His production is directly tied to usage and the efficacy of his long-range shot, which has been dialed in recently. He's converted 51.4 percent of his shot attempts beyond the arc over the past five games.