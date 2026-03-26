Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo News: Notches 17 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

DiVincenzo finished Wednesday's 110-108 overtime victory over the Rockets with 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

While this was a step in the right direction, DiVincenzo has been far from reliable in fantasy hoops. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 30.4 minutes per contest with 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 three-pointers on 35.6 percent shooting from the field.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
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