Donte DiVincenzo News: Poor outing in loss

DiVincenzo racked up two points (1-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 loss to Portland.

DiVincenzo has now tallied just five total points over his last two outings. The 27-year-old guard has had a poor start to the season since being traded to Minnesota, averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.3 minutes across 12 appearances. Alarmingly, DiVincenzo is shooting just 33.9 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three.