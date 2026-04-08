Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo News: Poor shooting effort Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

DiVincenzo totaled 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 victory over the Pacers.

DiVincenzo left his mark in this comfortable win over the Pacers, but he had a rough shooting performance -- he made just 33 percent of his attempts overall and 30 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. The veteran guard has been trending in the wrong direction despite having a starting role all but secured in the Timberwolves' backcourt. He has failed to clear the 15-point plateau in five games in a row, a stretch in which he's averaging 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting just 32.6 percent from three-point range.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
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