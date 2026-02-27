Donte DiVincenzo News: Pours in 18 points
DiVincenzo finished Thursday's 94-88 win over the Clippers with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 31 minutes.
DiVincenzo logged a solid total, drilling four three-pointers alongside decent secondary numbers. He's enjoyed a productive four-game run since the All-Star break, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the span.
