Donte DiVincenzo News: Productive in Game 2 win
DiVincenzo amassed 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 119-114 victory over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The 29-year-old guard drained four treys for the second straight game to begin the Timberwolves' playoff run. With Anthony Edwards leading the charge for Minnesota once again, DiVincenzo is back to being a steady source of secondary offense, and he's sunk at least one three-pointer in 15 straight games dating back to March 18, averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 threes, 2.8 boards, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals during that stretch.
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