Donte DiVincenzo News: Provides boost from deep in start
DiVincenzo recorded 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 125-110 win over Charlotte.
DiVincenzo got the starting nod Wednesday with Mike Conley (rest) inactive in the contest, providing a lift from deep while finishing as one of four Timberwolves players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. DiVincenzo has played well in his five games since returning from a 19-game injury absence, reaching double figures in four of those five contests while connecting on three or more threes in every game over that same span.
