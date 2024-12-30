Donte DiVincenzo News: Puts up 26 points off bench

DiVincenzo supplied 26 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 win over the Spurs.

Surprisingly, and despite coming off the bench, DiVincenzo led the Timberwolves in scoring and had a strong showing on both ends of the court. Additionally, he ended just three boards away from a double-double. DiVincenzo established a new season-high mark in scoring for the second game in a row, and he's scored at least 15 points in four of his last six outings.