Donte DiVincenzo News: Reaches double figures off bench

DiVincenzo amassed 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to the Raptors.

DiVincenzo has started to find his groove off the bench for the Timberwolves, again providing a lift offensively on the second unit in Thursday's defeat. DiVincenzo finished as one of two Minnesota players with at least three threes and has now surpassed the double-digit scoring mark in two straight outings.