Donte DiVincenzo News: Rough night despite start

DiVincenzo posted three points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Rockets.

DiVincenzo remained in the starting lineup after Mike Conley was once again ruled out with a toe issue. Despite the promotion, DiVincenzo struggled to find any rhythm, logging just 21 minutes. It's been a disappointing start to his career in Minnesota, as he is currently averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per game. It should be noted that he is shooting a career-low 35.1 percent from the field. Should that number trend upwards, his offensive production should follow suit.