Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo News: Season-high three blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

DiVincenzo recorded 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 116-104 victory over the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

DiVincenzo was a menace on the defensive end, tallying a season-high three blocks. It was easily his best performance of the postseason and the exact reason the Timberwolves acquired him in the first place. Now leading the series 2-1, Minnesota will be hoping for a similar performance when the two teams go head-to-head again Sunday.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now