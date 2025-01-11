Donte DiVincenzo News: Sets new season-high scoring mark

DiVincenzo produced 27 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 loss to Memphis.

It's not a stretch to say DiVincenzo had his best game of the season Saturday. The veteran, who started for the fourth straight game in place of Mike Conley, set a new season-high scoring mark while also ending just three assists away from a triple-double. He's averaging 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game since being promoted to a starting role on Jan. 6.