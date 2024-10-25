Donte DiVincenzo News: Shooting woes from deep in win

DiVincenzo ended with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-115 win over the Kings.

DiVincenzo struggled from beyond the arc for a second consecutive game, and he has shot 3-for-14 from deep over his first two regular-season outings. The 27-year-old was the first man off the bench alongside Naz Reid, though he was unable to truly effect the game outside of his nine points. Thus far, DiVincenzo has accumulated 19 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals while shooting 33.3 percent from the field across 59 minutes.