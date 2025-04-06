Donte DiVincenzo News: Solid display off bench Saturday

DiVincenzo ended Saturday's 114-109 victory over the 76ers with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes.

Another game, another contest in which DiVincenzo puts up solid numbers coming off the bench. He's failed to score in double digits in only three of his 16 appearances since the beginning of March, establishing himself as a reliable scoring weapon in the second unit. Even though that role off the bench limits DiVincenzo's fantasy upside, he's still averaging a solid 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game over that 16-game stretch.