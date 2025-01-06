Donte DiVincenzo News: Starting Monday

DiVincenzo will start in Monday's game against the Clippers.

After struggling to start the season, DiVincenzo will start at point guard Monday, supplanting veteran Mike Conley from the first unit. Over his last five games, DiVincenzo is averaging 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.0 minutes. It's unclear if the veteran sharpshooter will stay with the first unit going forward, but DiVincenzo will have a chance to make the move stick with a strong performance Monday.