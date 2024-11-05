Fantasy Basketball
Donte DiVincenzo News: Strong two-way effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

DiVincenzo finished Monday's 114-93 victory over the Hornets with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes.

DiVincenzo took advantage of a favorable matchup, turning in arguably his best all-around performance of the season. He continues to share the point guard role with Mike Conley, with both players providing value to the team. An injury to Conley would thrust DiVincenzo into a role similar to that which we saw him in down the stretch last season in New York. As for right now, he should be a lock to see close to 25 minutes per night.

